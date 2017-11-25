Man to appear in court accused of kidnap and attempted bank robbery in South Yorkshire

A man is set to appear in court accused of attempted robbery and abduction in South Yorkshire.

Michael Edward Dunphy, aged 45, of Barton Close, Worsley, Greater Manchester, has been charged with four counts of kidnap and one count of attempted robbery.

The charges are in connection to two incidents in Rotherham on Tuesday, November 21, an attempted robbery at Barclays bank in the Stag area and an abduction in Wickersley.

Dunphy has been recalled into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 12.

Three other people, a 37-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, have been arrested and released on bail.

Leading the investigation Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “This is very much an ongoing investigation and we are continuing to follow up enquiries into these incidents which we believe were targeted.

“I’d like to thank the public for their response and cooperation during this investigation.”