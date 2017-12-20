Man threatened with carving knife in Sheffield park

A man was threatened with a carving knife by a robber who struck in a Sheffield park.

The 28-year-old, who does not want to be named, was sat on a bench with his 24-year-old partner when a man pushed the pair and produced a knife.

The crook escaped with the man's mobile phone and his wallet, which contained £500 in cash, his birth certificate and other personal documents.

But the victim's mum, speaking on behalf of her distressed son, said he is more concerned about the theft of his phone, which contains pictures of his children, including one who was recently adopted.

The cash in her son's wallet included his Universal Credit payment and money he had saved to buy Christmas presents.

She said: "My son and his girlfriend had gone for a walk and had just sat down on a bench when a man walked past and then came back again.

"He pushed my son's girlfriend first and when my son got up to stop him he pushed him too and then produced a knife.

"He said it was like a 10 inch carving knife."

She added: "Some will know someone who has suddenly got a new mobile phone - a Nokia 3 - or who has come into money.

"We want him caught because the photos on the phone are the last memories my son has of his child who was adopted and who he will never see again. Photos of his other children are also on there.

"The money was for Christmas presents and the documents that were stolen could be used for fraud so he needs them all back."

The robber was black, slim, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins tall and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark trainers and grey Adidas bottoms.

It is believed he was in his late teens or early 20s.

The incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call 101.