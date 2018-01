Police had to intervene after a man doused himself with petrol and threatened to ignite it at a South Yorkshire garage.

The man, 43, was taken into the care of mental health care professionals following the incident at the Jet Petrol Station, Pleasley Road, Whiston, at around 7.15pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said the man was suffering with mental health issues and a police cordon was removed at 7.15pm.