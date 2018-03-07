Man threatened at knife-point and robbed near Doncaster train station

A man was threatened at knife-point and robbed near a Doncaster train station.

Officers investigating the incident have today released two e-fits of men they think could be involved in the Moorends robbery last month.

A 28-year-old man was walking towards the train station along a pathway that runs from Marshland Road along the back of the train tracks, at around 10.50am on Monday, February 12, when he passed two men.

One of them men is said to have pushed him to the floor, before the second man reportedly threatened him with a small kitchen knife.

The two men then took the man’s rucksack and a H.Samuel jewellery bag he was carrying, before heading towards the railway line.

The victim, who was not injured, then left the area, going back towards Marshland Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police investigating have now released two e-fits of men they want to identify. Do you recognise the men? If you think they know who they are, or have any information about the incident, please call us."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 12, 2018.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.