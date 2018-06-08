Man tasered by police in Sheffield street

A man was tasered by the police in a Sheffield street while shocked residents looked on.

South Yorkshire Police said a taser was discharged during an incident in Cobden View Road, Crookes, last night.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Cobden View Road, Crookes, Sheffield, last night

CRIME: South Yorkshire listed as crime hotspot for theft of mobiles, laptops and tablets

A 29-year-old man was then arrested.

READ MORE: Woman found stabbed to death was Sheffield massage parlour boss

No other details have yet been released.

Police activity in Cobden View Road, Crookes, Sheffield

COURT: Barnsley man jailed despite fleeing to Italy to avoid child sex abuse court case

One woman, who filmed part of the incident, said she saw a police car stop another car on the street and then heard shouting.

She said: "I saw a police car intercept a black car on the road.

"An officer screamed for the guy to stop and place the weapon he had on the ground.

Police officers in Cobden View Road, Crookes, Sheffield

"I heard the officer tell the assailant he was armed and not to struggle repeatedly whilst he was shouting at the officer.

"He was then tasered I believe. Six cars and an ambulance soon arrived."