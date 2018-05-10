Man taken to hospital with neck wound in Rotherham

A man was taken to hospital with a neck wound following an incident in Rotherham last night, it has been revealed.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was found injured in Cranworth Road, Eastwood, at 7.40pm yesterday.

CRIME: Knife found in alleyway on Sheffield street



He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

COURT: Man denies historical sex offences alleged to have been committed in Sheffield in 1980s

Cranworth Road was sealed off by officers while forensic work was carried out and officers made enquiries at the scene.

POLICE: Man threatened with knife at bus stop in Sheffield