Man taken to hospital after motorbike crashes with 'parked lorry' in Sheffield

A man has been taken to hospital this afternoon after a motorbike collided with a 'parked lorry' in Sheffield.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Parkwood Road in Neepsend at around 1.20pm today.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at 1.17pm to a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a parked lorry.

It said a man in his 40s had been taken to Northern General Hospital with head injuries.

An air ambulance landed near the scene, but the patient was taken to hospital by road.