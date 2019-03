A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Hillsborough.

The incident happened on Holme Lane near Hillsborough corner and involved one vehicle.

Holme Lane, Hillsborough (Photo: Google).

It is believed the driver of the car may have had suffered a medical episode.

The road is currently closed, with trams stopped and buses diverted round the scene.

Police have not yet said when the road will reopen.