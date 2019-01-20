Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Sheffield house fire 

A man has been taken to hospital, after firefighters rescued him from a blaze that broke out at his Sheffield home in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at a property in Viola Bank, Stocksbridge at around 1.15am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Everyone got out of the house okay, but the occupier was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen, and an investigation into the cause is due to get underway shortly.