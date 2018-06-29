Man taken to hospital after being found in Sheffield street following cyanide poisoning fears

A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Sheffield street following a suspected cyanide poisoning incident.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Bradway Road, Bradway, at around 6am after a 60-year-old man was collapsed and unconscious in the street.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition has been described as serious but stable.
Emergency services then attended a property in Lupton Road, Lowedges, at around 7.30am after police received a call believed to be connected to the earlier incident.
One resident said specialist 'chemical teams' are at the scene.
Another said: "It looks like a war zone."
Enquiries are ongoing but officers said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.