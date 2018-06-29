Man taken to hospital after being found in Sheffield street following cyanide poisoning fears

A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Sheffield street following a suspected cyanide poisoning incident.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Bradway Road, Bradway, at around 6am after a 60-year-old man was collapsed and unconscious in the street.

Emergency services in Lupton Road, Lowedges.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Emergency services then attended a property in Lupton Road, Lowedges, at around 7.30am after police received a call believed to be connected to the earlier incident.

One resident said specialist 'chemical teams' are at the scene.

Another said: "It looks like a war zone."

Enquiries are ongoing but officers said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.