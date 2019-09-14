Man taken to hospital and A61 shut after collision on busy Sheffield road
A man has been taken to hospital this afternoon and the A61 closed in Sheffield this afternoon following a collision.
Fire crews cut free the man from the wreckage of his vehicle on the A61 Penistone Road following the collision near the junction with Bracken Hill.
Crews were called shortly after noon following the incident near Grenoside Equestrian Centre.
People nearby reported a number of ambulances, police cars and fire engines at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 12.15pm.
It is not known at this stage the extent of the man’s injuries or which Sheffield hospital he has been taken to for treatment.
A South Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said they had used cutting gear to rescue the male occupant before leaving him with paramedics at the scene.
Initial reports suggested that three vehicles had been involved but a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the crash only involved one vehicle.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 12.10pm today following reports of a collision in Penistone Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a single vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, was involved in the collision.
“The road has been closed while the vehicle is recovered and emergency services respond.
“The driver of the Corsa has been taken to hospital, he is believed to have suffered minor injuries.”