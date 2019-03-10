Man sustains injuries during fight on board train at Meadowhall railway station 

A man has sustained injuries during an fight on board a train at Meadowhall railway station.

The altercation broke out on the 8:05pm Northern service from Meadowhall to Sheffield on Saturday, March 9, shortly before it was due to depart.

British Transport Police were called to the scene, and said a man had sustained injuries which required medical attention.

In a statement, the BTP said: “Detectives are making local inquiries and are asking anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call BTP on Freefone 0800 40 50 40 quoting incident 596 of March 9.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.