Man sustained 'lacerations' during domestic incident in Sheffield

An injured man taken to hospital after a domestic incident in Sheffield had sustained lacerations, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Emergency services were called to Washington Road, in the early hours of Tuesday following reports of an 'altercation' involving two men.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with lacerations and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The man quizzed over the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.