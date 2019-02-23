Man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in brawl on Sheffield street 

Have your say

A man suffered serious head injuries during a brawl on a Sheffield street last night.

Witnesses said a fight broke out between three men in Ellesmere Road in Burngreave just after 7pm last night.

Police at the scene.

Police swarmed the area and the road was cordoned off.

In a statement, the force confirmed today that officers were called out “following reports of a disturbance between a group of men.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

“One man arrested on suspicion of assault.”

There was reports that someone was hit over the head with a bottle, but police have not confirmed this.

The incident follows a stabbing on Thursday night, in which a police cordon was in place nearby, close to the Tesco Extra store on Savile Street.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to his hands and face.

Police said the gang of men fled the scene.

Officers do not believe the town incidents are linked.

Both incidents also come less than three weeks after a 54-year-old man was stabbed when another brawl broke out on Ellesmere Road.