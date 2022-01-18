It is understood he had to be cut out of his car after two vehicles collided on a bend on the A61, in Barnsley, and a woman was also seriously hurt.

The road was closed for several hours, only re-opening this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened at around 6am today (18 January) on Sheffield Road (the A61), near the Red Lion Country Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road re-opens after horrific car crash leaves person trapped on A61, Worsbrough, Barnsley

"It is reported that two cars, a white coloured Fiat Punto and white coloured Vauxhall Mokka, have collided on the bend.

"The driver of the Fiat Punto, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a serious condition.

"The passenger of the Vauxhall Mokka, a 50-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 89 of January 18.

Firefighters earlier described the incident as leaving one person trapped in a vehicle at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the road was closed while they worked to free the person.

Firefighters from Barnsley and Tankersley station fire stations were at the scene to help deal with the emergency, along with ambulance crews and police.