Man suffers burns after pouring petrol on garden fire
A man suffered burns to his hands after he poured petrol on a garden fire.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 10:09
The blaze broke out at around 3pm on Saturday (August 3) on Cheviot Drive in Scawthorpe, Doncaster, after the man poured petrol onto a garden brazier.
The fire quickly spread to a shed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Although the fire was out when a fire engine from Adwick fire station arrived on the scene, the man suffered burns to his hands and face, but declined medical treatment.
A spokesperson for the fire service warned people never to pour petrol onto a fire.