Man suffered 'horrific' injuries in attempted murder in Rotherham

A man suffered horrific injuries in an attack in Rotherham, detectives have revealed today.

They are treating the attack on the 31-year-old as attempted murder.

CRIME: Man critical after being found with head injury near Sheffield massage parlour

The victim suffered slash wounds to his neck and left arm when violence flared outside a house on St Mary's View, Greasbrough, at around noon yesterday.

POLICE: Third man charged over firearm incident in Sheffield and stabbing in Rotherham

He was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Sheffield men gearing up for life behind bars over 'cold blooded murder'

Two men, aged 39 and 51 and both from Greasbrough, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Detectives want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident which left a man with horrific injuries.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation however we do believe this to be a targeted attack.

"We are asking anyone who was in the St Mary’s View area around the time of the incident to think whether they heard or saw anything suspicious.

"Officers remain at the scene and as well as doing house-to-house enquiries, there will be increased patrols in the area."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident 413 of April 22.