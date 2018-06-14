Man struck by lorry close to M1 in north Derbyshire

A man has been struck by a lorry on the approach to the M1 in north Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said the man was seriously injured and has been airlifted to hospital.

He was struck on the A617 on the approach to junction 29 at 11.10am.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A617 as it approaches the M1 from Glapwell.

The road is closed in both directions.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "People should avoid the area where possible while investigations continue."