Man still seriously ill after attack in Barnsley

Have your say

A man is still seriously ill in hospital after an attack in Barnsley.

The 28-year-old was found seriously injured in an alleyway off Coniston Road, Oakwell, just after 6pm on Tuesday, October 16.

Coniston Road, Oakwell

COURT: Brother of Sheffield murder victim has ‘last gift’ scooter stolen for a second time

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains.

READ MORE: Police release more details on disappearance of Sheffield man

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the weekend has been released under investigation.

POLICE: Undercover cops arrest suspected drug dealer in Sheffield city centre

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.