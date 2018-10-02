Man still in serious condition after collision with bus in Sheffield city centre 

A man involved in a collision with a bus in Sheffield city centre remains in a serious condition in hospital five days on.
The 62-year-old was struck by a bus in Leopold Street on Thursday, September 27.
South Yorkshire Police said the man’s injuries are serious but not life threatening.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.