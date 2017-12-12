Man still in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield city centre

A man is still in hospital today after he was stabbed in an attack in Sheffield city centre.

The 38-year-old was knifed outside the Mulberry Tavern on Arundel Gate at 6.05pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital in a serious condition but his condition is now stable.

His attacker remains on the loose.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man remains in hospital and is now in a stable condition. "Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are continuing to speak to witnesses and view CCTV footage.

"No arrests have been made as of yet."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.