Man stabbed to death and second victim seriously injured in altercation on Sheffield street

A man was knifed to death in broad daylight after an altercation on a Sheffield street.

Police were called by paramedics to the murder scene in Burngreave at around 3.20pm yesterday.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man who sustained injuries arising out of the same incident is in hospital, where his condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.

A large cordon covering the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street remained in place late last night as forensic officers from Yorkshire and Humber Crime Scene Investigation swept the scene for evidence.

Officers were seen going through glass at the junction of the road and later erected a white tent which was position in the middle of the police cordon.

Around fifteen officers manned the cordon and neighbours were seen being escorted by police to and from their homes.

One neighbour who didn’t wished to be named said her heart went out to the man’s family and friends.

Speaking to The Star last night, she said: “I was driving home after I picked the children up from school and saw loads of police officers about the road.

“I had no idea what was going on but later, I was told by a neighbour someone had been stabbed and that they had died.

“It’s scary to see.

“It’s terrifying something like this has happened so close to where I live.

“My heart goes out to the family.”

“A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are carrying out enquiries and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“There are also increased police patrols in the area, to reassure the public.”