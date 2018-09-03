Man stabbed in Sheffield street by masked gang on bikes

A man was stabbed in a Sheffield street by masked gang on quad or motorbikes.

The 25-year-old was attacked in Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said three attackers, wearing masks or with their faces covered, rode up to their victim and stabbed him in his leg before fleeing.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at 5.40pm on Sunday, September 2 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.