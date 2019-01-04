Man stabbed in Sheffield centre just after stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day

Have your say

A man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre just after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, it has emerged.

While revellers were celebrating the start of 2019, emergency services were called to Division Street after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in his leg.

A man was stabbed in Division Street, Sheffield

APPEAL: Manhunt for ‘dangerous’ ex-boyfriend after woman found dead



Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of wounding, affray and possession of drugs.

CRIME: Detectives investigate four serious attacks in South Yorkshire over New Year period

Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

POLICE: These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.