A man was stabbed in one of three disturbances in a Doncaster village on the same night.

South Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man was stabbed in Mill Street, Armthorpe, on Saturday night.

Mill Street, Armthorpe

COLLISION: Crash scene picture shows damage to van involved in motorway crash near Doncaster

He was attacked in one of three disturbances following reports of an initial dispute between a group of men at the Coronation Club.

READ MORE: Missing Doncaster woman found safe and well

South Yorkshire Police said said the man who was stabbed sustained what appeared to be serious injuries at first but was released from hospital yesterday after receiving treatment.

POLICE: Staff wanted for 999 and 101 calls to South Yorkshire Police

The other related incidents resulted in property and vehicles being damaged at residential properties in the area.

Officers are now looking to speak to a number of men in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 662 of March 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.