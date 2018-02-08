Man stabbed in attack in Sheffield

A man was stabbed in his back in an attack in Sheffield.

He was assaulted in Flat Street, between Arundel Gate and Pond Street in the city centre, at around 3.20pm.

South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Four men have been arrested over the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted on Flat Street, Sheffield.

"The man sustained a suspected stab wound to his back in the incident. His injuries are not currently being treated as serious.

"Four men have been arrested in relation to the incident and currently remain in custody."