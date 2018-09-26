Man stabbed in ‘altercation’ on Sheffield road

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a Sheffield road.

The incident took place shortly before 6pm this evening on Norwood Road near Northern General Hospital.

Norwood Road, Sheffield (photo: Google).

Police said there was an ‘altercation’ between the occupants of two vehicles which resulted in one male suffering a stab wound.

The man was taken to Northern General Hospital but no information on his condition was available.

Police added the investigation was ‘ongoing’.

An eyewitness said she saw armed police at the scene at around 8pm this evening.

More to follow.