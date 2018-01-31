Man 'stabbed' by hooded attackers in Doncaster this afternoon

A man is believed to have been stabbed by a gang of hooded teens who attacked him in Doncaster this afternoon.

Police have appealed for information following the assault which took place in the Crags area of Conisbrough, near Fullerton Avenue.

Emergency services were called at around 1.50pm to reports that a 49-year-old had been attacked by three men while he was out walking.

South Yorkshire Police said the man sustained what are believed to be stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The three assailants are described as being aged around 18 and wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 08000 555 111, quoting the incident number 427 or January 31.