Man sprayed with bleach and cut in attempted robbery in Barnsley

A man was taken to hospital after he was sprayed with bleach and cut during an attempted robbery in a Barnsley street.

The 44-year-old was walking along Middlecliff Lane, Little Houghton, at 7.45pm on Tuesday when two men, who were both riding on a dark coloured mountain bike, approached him.

One of the offenders sprayed a substance into the man's face and demands for cash were made.

When the victim refused to comply he was attacked and left with cuts to his arm and leg.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to hospital but said his injuries were 'not life altering'.

"As the victim crossed the road, and the path of the offenders, the man at the back of the bike is said to have sprayed something into the victim’s face.

“The men are then said to have made demands for money and when the victim didn’t comply, they assaulted him with a sharp weapon, causing relatively minor cuts to his arm and leg.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which are not described as life-altering. At this time, the liquid has been described to us as bleach and an investigation is now underway to identify the two men involved.

“This incident is a priority for our team and enquiries in the local area remain ongoing. We are looking to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around that time last night.

“The area where the incident occurred is close to the end of a lane, where there are various access points for cyclists and walkers.

“If you were in the area and saw the two men on the mountain bike, please get in touch with us. Information you have could prove helpful in identifying them.”

The culrits, thought to be in their late teens, were wearing dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.

One was described as around 5ft 10ins tall and the other slightly shorter.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.