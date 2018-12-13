Man spends £12,000 at Doncaster penis enlargement clinic to boost manhood

A pensioner has revealed that he has spent more than £12,000 at a Doncaster penis enlargement clinic to increase the size of his manhood.
Eric Bell, 70, has told how he has spent thousands of pounds and undergone a number of procedures to increase the size of his penis to a girth of six inches.
Mr Bell, who comes from West Yorkshire, regularly travels to Doncaster’s Moorgate Andrology clinic which has its head offices in the town centre.
And he has spoken about his addiction to penis enhancement in a number of newspaper and television interviews.
The lifelong bachelor from Keighley said: ‘It makes me happy knowing I have something eye-opening down there.”
He has undergone a number of penis enlargement injections at the clinic which is based in Portland Place off Trafford Way.
He said he had his first enlargement in 2015, a year after suffering the trauma of his brother drowning in York’s River Foss. His latest was this summer and his penis is now the maximum size medically allowed – but he continues to have injections of a filler – hyaluronic acid - to maintain its size.
He told The Sun: "I used to look down and instantly feel depressed that my penis was too small.
"I haven't been in a serious relationship before but now I'm dating much younger women and feel like my confidence is sky-high."
"I wanted a non-invasive treatment that would work well – that's exactly what it's done, the women I've had sex with since say they love my large penis."
The average British flaccid penis length is 3.61in, going up to 5.16in when erect.
Only 0.14% of men have what one University of California study defined as a “micropenis” – that is, less than 2.5 inches when erect.