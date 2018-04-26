Man slashed with knife in Sheffield after 'admonishing' attacker for 'aggressive' behaviour

A member of the public who bravely approached a man and rebuked him for being 'rowdy and aggressive' ended up being slashed with a knife in Sheffield.

Police said the attacker first threw a punch after being confronted last night on Fairthorn Road in Firth Park, before drawing a knife and leaving the victim with a cut to the chin.

The attack took place at around 8.30pm and police said the injury was not serious but required treatment.

READ MORE: Double shooting in Sheffield 'drug-related', say business owners

A police spokesperson said: "A member of the public admonished a male for their rowdy and aggressive behaviour on Fairthorn Road.

"The male approached the member of the public and threw a punch that missed. The offender drew a knife and the victim received a cut to their chin. The injury was not serious, but required treatment."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.