Man ‘slashed’ across face in Rotherham town centre attack 

A man was reportedly slashed across the face during an attack in Rotherham town centre.

The 49-year-old man was assaulted in Corporation Street, following an altercation with two unknown men and an unknown woman.

Corporation Street, Rotherham. Picture: Google

The incident happened on Friday, November 23, at 11.30pm.

READ MORE: Fury as ANOTHER piece of Sheffield’s street art is destroyed by vandals

READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said he “suffered suspected slash injuries to his face” which “required hospital treatment.”

It added: “It is not known at this time what weapon was used.

READ MORE: VIDEO ‘Fear me!’ Terrifying moment ghost threatens investigator and hurls object at him in South Yorkshire wood

“The suspects are then believed to have walked away towards Westgate.

“Were you in the area? Did you hear or see anything suspicious?

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 957 of 24 November 2018.”