A man has been shot in Sheffield city centre.

A 27-year-old was shot in Sidney Street at around 1am this morning.

He suffered minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police have cordoned off the scene.

Officers are searching for two Asian men, both of slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 72 of March 18.