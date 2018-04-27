Man 'shot in neck' near Sheffield park

An investigation is underway into a shooting in which a man was shot in his neck near to a Sheffield park.

The police probe has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, but a woman, posting on Facebook, said her son was shot last night.

It has not been revealed where the shooting took place but armed police sealed off Meersbrook Park and a wide-scale search was mounted as concerned residents looked on.

The victim's mum said her son was walking towards the Cross Scythes pub when he was shot by a man who asked him for cash and cigarettes.

She said it was an 'unprovoked attack'.

She wrote: "We had just picked our son up from work, he was on the phone talking to a friend walking to the Cross Scythes, he was shot through the neck in an unprovoked attack from a stranger asking for money and fags."

She said the gunman was wearing an 'army jacket' at the time of the attack.