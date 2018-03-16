Man shot in house in Rotherham

A man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in a house in Rotherham.

The 18-year-old was shot in a property at Ten Acre Road, Kimberworth Park, yesterday afternoon.

CRIME: Police issue warning after rape of prostitute in Sheffield

Officers were alerted to the shooting at 4.30pm yesterday.

POLICE: Detectives continue probe into Sheffield murder as suspects are all bailed

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake murder: What we know one week on



A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected gunshot wounds that are not believed to be serious.

"He has since been released.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident."