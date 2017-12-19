Man shot at petrol station in Sheffield

A man was shot at a petrol station in Sheffield in a gun attack in broad daylight this morning.

The 39-year-old was shot in his leg at the Jet petrol station in Woodhouse Mill at 9.10am.

Detectives investigating the incident on Retford Road said the man was seriously injured but he is not in a life threatening condition.

The gunman has not yet been tracked down.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was found injured on the forecourt of the petrol station and CCTV cameras are now being examined in a bid to identify the offender.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “We have a team of dedicated officers working on this incident, carrying out house to house enquiries, analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to establish exactly what happened and identify who is responsible as quickly as possible.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance and I’d like to ask that anyone who saw what happened to please either speak to an officer in the area or contact us."

The garage, which is now trading as normal, was initially cordoned off while scenes of crime officers examined the forecourt and carried out enquiries at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 214 of December 19.