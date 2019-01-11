Man seriously injured in suspected assault in Doncaster

A man has been seriously injured in what police believe was an assault in Doncaster.

The 30-year-old attended Bentley Ambulance station on Wednesday evening, at around 7.20pm, with serious wounds to his head and arm.

Hunt Lane, in Doncaster (pic: Google)

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Five arrests as police seize air weapons and over £50,000 of cannabis in Doncaster dawn raids

Police believe the man was assaulted in the Hunt Lane area and an investigation is underway into the circumstances.

Officers are reviewing CCTV as well as carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

READ MORE: This Sheffield junction has been named as one of the most dangerous in Britain

They want to hear from anyone who was in the Hunt Lane or Yarborough Terrace area that day and heard or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 809 of January 9.

READ MORE: Sheffield terrorist sent money to brother fighting in Syria and distributed ‘breathtaking’ quantity of ‘horrific' content