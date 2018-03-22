Man seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

A man remains in hospital this afternoon after he was seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 18-year-old was attacked in Clough Road, Lowfield, at around 5.25pm yesterday.

VIDEO: Police cordon in place after man is brutally attacked on Sheffield estate

He was rushed to hospital and a huge police cordon was put in place around the crime scene while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the knife attack and forensic experts examined the area.

CRIME: Killer still hunted two weeks after stabbing in Sheffield

The attacker has not yet been caught.

POLICE: Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police received reports from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 5.25pm yesterday evening that an 18-year-old had suffered stab wound injuries on Clough Road in Sheffield.

"Officers attended and the scene was cordoned off while initial enquiries commenced.

"The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, described as serious. He remain in hospital today in a stable condition.

"Officers are investigating and would ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to please make contact."

Last night, an eyewitness said: "The guy ran up the road and another man followed him - I thought they were messing about at first.

"Then these two other guys came up and all three started attacking him. The guy being followed was on the floor - he was getting his head stamped on and another guy looked like he was punching him towards the face and neck.

"I don't know if they were hitting him or stabbing him - there was blood all up the road. I've been told he's been stabbed but I didn't see a knife."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 733 of March 21.