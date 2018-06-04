Man seriously injured in South Yorkshire motorway crash

A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after his car overturned on the M18 in South Yorkshire this morning.

The man, aged in his 50s, was driving a grey Lexus along the M18 when the car overturned between junction one of the southbound stretch and the link to the M1 south.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.35am.

South Yorkshire Police said the man suffered potentially life threatening injuries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 175 of June 4.