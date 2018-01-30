Man seriously injured in playing field attack in Rotherham

A man was seriously injured in an attack on a playing field in Rotherham.

The 48-year-old was assaulted on Canklow Road, Canklow, at around 12.20am on Saturday, January 27.

A South Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported the man had been approached by unknown persons whilst on a playing field on Canklow Road, Rotherham.

"The man is believed to have been knocked to the floor and assaulted.

"The 48-year-old sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it to police.

"Did you see this assault? Were you in the area at the time?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 12 of January 27.