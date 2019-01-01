Man seriously injured in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A man is in hospital in a serious condition after a New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield.

The 27-year-old was attacked in Market Place, Chapeltown, at around 8.25pm yesterday.

Police have cordoned off the centre of Chapeltown in Sheffield after a New Year's Eve stabbing incident

CRIME: Burglar struck at Sheffield house while occupants slept



He was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.

POLICE: Crime scene under police guard following stabbing in Sheffield



South Yorkshire Police said there was a ‘serious assault’.

It is reported that he was stabbed.

READ MORE: Aunt of Sheffield murder victim condemns killer and those who failed to raise alarm or try to revive him



Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 718 of December 31.