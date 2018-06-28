Man seriously injured in 'brutal' attack in Chesterfield

A man was seriously injured in a 'sustained and brutal' attack in his home in Chesterfield.

The 46-year-old suffered a fractured cheekbone and broken elbow in the attack in his flat in Longcroft Court, Grangewood, on Thursday, June 7.

Anyone with information about the incident should call DC Elizabeth Cross at Derbyshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.

