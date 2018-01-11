Man seriously injured in attack outside Sheffield pub

A man was seriously injured in an attack outside a Sheffield pub.

The 19-year-old was attacked outside the Waggon and Horses pub, Market Place, Chapeltown, at around 11.30pm on Friday, December 22.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers believe there was another assault inside the pub shortly before the attack outside.

She said: "The victim of the first assault is yet to make contact with police and officers are keen to speak with them to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Were you in the area on that Friday night? Did you witness either assault?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,333 of December 22 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.