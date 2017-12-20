Man seriously injured crossing road in Sheffield

A man suffered 'potentially life threatening injuries' in a collision on a busy Sheffield road this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was struck by a car in Halifax Road, close to the turning for Sainsbury's, Hillsborough, at around 6.10am.

South Yorkshire Police said a black Audi A3 was involved in the collision.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to Halifax Road, Sheffield, just after 6.10am this morning following reports of a collision.

"A black Audi A3 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, close to the turning for Sainsbury’s.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Anyone who saw what happened should call 101.."

Quote incident number 109 of December 20.