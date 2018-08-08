Man seriously injured as car ploughs into historic Sheffield bridge

A man has been left seriously injured after a car crashed into a historic bridge in Sheffield.

A blue BMW 3 series reportedly smashed into Hillfoot Bridge in Neepsend in the early hours of Sunday.

A corner pedestal on the bridge appears to have been severely loosened

Police said emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.30am and the driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the collision.

The Grade II-listed bridge on Hillfoot Road, which spans the Don between Neepsend Lane and Penistone Road, has been left badly damaged.

The crash sent stonework tumbling into the water, and about half the wall on one side is now missing, while a corner pedestal appears to have been severely loosened.

The road was closed briefly following the crash but soon reopened, with safety barriers in place.

About half of one wall was obliterated in the crash

The crossing, sometimes referred to as Neepsend Bridge, was built in 1885 and altered in 1912, according to Historic England.

Sheffield Council said its Streets Ahead team had made the bridge safe and planned to carry out repairs as soon as possible.

Christopher Hampson, Streets Ahead civil engineer, said: "In the early hours of Sunday the 5th August a vehicle struck Hillfoot Bridge causing some of the bridge’s highway wall to fall into the river.

"We have inspected the structure and made the area safe and will carry out repairs which are sensitive to the bridge’s appearance as soon as possible."

Fran Gorman, media manager at Historic England, said: "We are sorry to hear about the damage to Hillfoot Bridge. Repairs to historic buildings and structures can be complex and we are on hand to provide specialist advice to councils and other owners to help ensure that they are well-preserved.”

The bridge is close to the vacant Grade II-listed 18th-century Farfield Inn, which was bought at auction in January for £250,000.

A member of the public, who asked not to be named, said: "This is a historic bridge, and I hope they are able to restore it to how it before the crash."