Man seriously injured amid reports motorist deliberately drove at him in Sheffield street

Have your say

Police are investigating reports that a motorist intentionally drove at a man in the street leaving him seriously injured.

The incident happened in Dryden Way, Southey Green, and involved a collision between a 4x4 vehicle and a man aged 32.

The man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are treating the incident, which happened yesterday at 7.50pm, as an alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 913 of 15 February 2018.