Man seriously ill after attack in Barnsley

A man is seriously ill in hospital after an attack in Barnsley.

The 28-year-old was found with injuries to his head and upper body in an alleyway off Coniston Road, Oakwell, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Coniston Road, Barnsley

CRIME: Man arrested over two armed robberies at shop near Sheffield in space of 24 hours

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following the ‘sustained assault’.

COURT: Sheffield man celebrates release from prison after winning appeal

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and is said to be ‘seriously ill’ today.

APPEAL: Killer still on the run nine weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 786 of October 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.