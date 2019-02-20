Man sentenced to 14 years for sex offences against three Barnsley girls 

A man has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of multiple counts of indecent assault and one count of rape against three girls from Barnsley.

Alan Shepherd, formerly of Brereton Road, Cleethorpes, has been on trial at Hull Crown Court since Monday, February 4, charged with multiple sexual offences against the three victims.

Hull Crown Court (Google)

READ MORE: Plans for over 100 new Sheffield homes put on hold

Yesterday Shepherd, 68, was found guilty of 11 counts of indecent assault and one count of rape against the victims – who cannot be named for legal reasons – who were under the age of 16 when the abuse took place.

DC Elinor Duke, the investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into Shepherd’s horrific offending began in 2016 when one of his victims – now an adult – bravely came forward and reported what had happened to her as a child.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas of Sheffield for anti-social behaviour

“Her strength and courage is remarkable and I commend her for taking this brave step.

“Further victims came forward as our inquiry progressed, and the scale of Shepherd’s offending became clear.

“He has refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, subjecting his victims to the ordeal of a court trial where they have had to recount for a jury their awful experiences.

READ MORE: Park Hill Art Space: Plans lodged for major gallery in next phase of estate’s revamp

“I am pleased he has been convicted and sent to prison. I only hope this result offers the victims some form of closure and that they are able to find the strength to move forward with their lives.”