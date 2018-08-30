Man scoffs full English, Yorkshire puds, roast spuds, hot dogs, burgers and ice cream in 46 MINUTES to win Doncaster cafe contest

A daring diner polished off a whopping feast in just 46 minutes at a Doncaster cafe to land victory in a Man v Food style eating contest.

Ian ‘The Warthog’ Thompson polished off his rivals in the contest at Shepherd Place Farm cafe by scoffing down a belly-busting feast in just over three quarters of an hour that included:

He was among a number of men and women taking part in the contest at the cafe near Haxey which has become famous nationwide for serving up a huge breakfast which has defeated dozens of diners.

Joining Ian in the contest were Neil Lister, Tim Walters and Matt Retallack-Hall who was first customer to finish a £15 breakfast dubbed Terminator 2 – which is made up of eight sausages, eight rashers of bacon, eight eggs, eight hash browns, baked beans, tomatoes and eight slices of toast - and a mug of tea or coffee.

Farm and cafe owner Ted Phillips said: “Matt actually finished the Terminator the quickest in the first round but Ian caught him up and steamrolled ahead to take the trophy.”

“The other guys did really well too but Ian smashed it.”

Meanwhile, in a separate women’s challenge, Sarah Shakespeare, Jade Jones and Levi Platt went head to head with Sarah scooping top spot.

The trio ate a breakfast made up of two bacon, two sausages, two eggs, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes and two slices of toast followed by a second course of a quarter pound burger, a large hot dog sausage, six mini Yorkshire puddings filled with pork and stuffing and a.dozen roast potatoes.

The final course was a large cone filled with five scoops of ice cream.

Added Mr Phillips: “Levi finished the first course but folded soon into the second course. Jade nearly finished the second course but gave in while Sarah finished the entire three courses.”

The cafe is now planning to make the contest an annual event.

He added: “We are just designing the next challenge for next year. The guys have been warned and are up for it.”

Ted, 51, says since introducing the Terminator and Terminator 2 challenges at the cafe in Akeferry Road, Graizelound he's had visitors from Leeds, Selby, Hull and North Yorkshire attempting to take on the demon dish – with successful participants being added to a wall of fame.