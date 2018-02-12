Man scarred for life in horrific Sheffield city centre attack

A man scarred for life in an attack in Sheffield has spoken of the impact of knife crime had had on his life - on the day a police operation was launched to drive down offending.

Leon Cheslett was slashed across his face by 23 year-old Zak Pywell on a night out in Sheffield city centre.

Leon Cheslett ( Pic: Charlotte Baxter Photography)

Pywell had just stabbed another man, Jake Lee, during an incident at the Chicken Stop takeaway on the corner of Division Street and Carver Street, when he crossed paths with Mr Cheslett and slashed him across his face, arm, shoulder and stomach in November 2016.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last month, Pywell, of Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, was jailed for four years and three months after admitting wounding, possession of a bladed article and affray.



At the time, South Yorkshire Police said Pywell's victims had been left with permanent scars, 'not just physically but no doubt also mentally' and today - on the day a police crackdown on knife crime in the county was launched, Mr Cheslett revealed the impact the attack has had on his his friends and family.

Mr Cheslett, who was studying in Sheffield at the time of the attack, said Pywell may 'one day move on' but he would 'always wear their mistake across my face'.

In his victim impact statement, which was read out during Pywell's trial and has today been made public, he said he fears he will always be judged on his appearance.

He said when he applied for a job following the attack it was 'extremely traumatic'.

"I felt that the only thing I would be judged upon would be my facial scar. Unfortunately, this feeling is something I will have to endure going forward in every future job opportunity and despite the best encouragement from friends and family, it is hard for anyone to deny that it won’t set me back in my future," he added.

"The attack has not only affected my university and future career but the short term effects have been even greater upon my social life. I no longer feel safe or comfortable on nights out. Something that I feel comes with the territory of being a university student.

"Me, along with my girlfriend and friends should be able to go out and enjoy our university city without enduring such an horrific and unprovoked attack."

He said he attends counselling sessions 'to help with the constant anxiety'.

"My attacker has taken away part of my strong, confident personality, something that I will struggle to regain, long after the events of that night no longer affect them. They are able to one day move on and I will always wear their mistake across my face," he said.